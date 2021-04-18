Juventus and Manchester United say 12 major European clubs have agreed to found a super league

Apr 18 (Reuters) – Juventus of Italy and Manchester United of England said on Sunday that 12 major European soccer clubs agreed to establish a new competition to be played midweek, the Super League, governed by their founding clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Internazionale de Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have joined as founding clubs, the statements added.

The agreement states that the founding clubs will receive a net upfront grant of approximately 3.5 billion euros ($ 4.19 billion) in total, according to the statements.

(1 dollar = 0.8356 euros)

(Report by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)