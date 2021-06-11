Juventus: Alessandro Del Piero spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance, “he is no longer the same”

Alessandro del Piero, former Turin Juventus player, spoke about the performance he has had Cristiano Ronaldo in the team and declared that “he is no longer the same as before”, so a new role should be worked for him in the team.

In an interview for the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, Del Piero commented that Cristiano Ronaldo can no longer perform the same as five or ten years ago, in its prime, so Massimiliano AllegriAs the team’s new coach, he must find a new role for “the Commander”, who continues to be an important piece of the team.

“You have to see if a player is functional or not. I think that CR7 entered a phase of his career where he can no longer do the things of ten or five years ago, he must change his ‘program’ according to his potential, which is still very high. We will have to discuss it with Allegri and with the club if they want to continue together “

Alessandro Del Piero also pointed out that a change of “program” should be sought for Cristiano Ronaldo, if the team intends to continue with the Portuguese striker for the next few seasons.

This is because, since before the end of the season, there has been talk of a possible departure of CR7 to another club.

