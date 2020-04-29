In the midst of the quarantine, Miguel Herrán, protagonist of series such as Élite and La Casa de Papel, gave an interview, and was surprised to reveal the obsessive disorder he suffered as a teenager.

“I have been obsessed. I have had vigorexia. I looked thin weighing 80 kilos, ”the actor revealed in statements to Men’s Health Spain magazine. “With 13 or 14 years my friends called me Conan The Barbarian because of how big it was ”, he confessed.

Vigorexia is a behavior disorder suffered by people who become obsessed with their bodies. Those who suffer it, -mostly young men-, focus on the defects of their figure, and therefore, they get addicted to physical exercise, the gym, the equipment and consume excess protein, carbohydrates, and steroids.

Although in series such as La Casa de Papel Miguel Herrán has enough charm to conquer a Maserati, the interpreter confessed that he has not always been comfortable with his physique. For a time, he complexed his body and struggled to increase his muscle mass, to the point of becoming an obsession.

Now, years after that, Those insecurities were left behind.

“I know that I do not have a spectacular tablet, that my biceps are shortened or that my ridges are irregular, but I like what I see”, the interpreter explained to the magazine. “It is a body that works, that has balance and that is elastic. And above all, it is the one that has touched me. My tool and my temple ”.

Now with 67 [kilos], I look perfect ”, added the actor, who on April 25 turned 24.

Herran’s difficult adolescence

Since Miguel Herrán rose to fame, he has always recognized that He was not an exemplary teenager. He had dropped out of school, spent the day on the street with friends doing nothing productive, was not worried about his future and was always depressed.

“He was not a person with dreams or hopes. He was a guy who was sinking in a well and sinking everyone he wanted with him, ”recalled the actor who gives life to Rio, in statements to the magazine.

Everything changed when the famous Spanish actor and producer, Daniel Guzmán, he met him on the street. Herrán’s “sad look” caught his attention and he knew that was what he had been looking for.

“I saw him go by with two friends and I looked at him. Dont ask me why, I noticed humanity, the light and a certain pain that his gaze transmitted to me. And I called him, but I made it seem that I was interested in the friend, so that he did not feel pressured, ”Daniel Guzmán, known for his role in the successful Spanish series Aqui no hay hay viva, told Spanish Television.

Then, the producer told them that he had written an autobiographical film, which would be called A Cambio de Nada. He told them that I was looking for the leading actor, and invited them to appear at the casting.

“Miguel made the three worst tests that I have seen in an actor in my life. The first came without learning the text. From the second he left in the middle of the test. The third did not appear. And that’s when I said, ‘This is it,’ “said Daniel.

That was how the producer gave him the leading role, and happy for the opportunity, Herrán sat down to study the script. After great efforts, In 2016, actor and director attended the Goya ceremony. They were both nominated, and they both won the statuette. And on stage, Herrán dedicated his emotional speech to his savior.

“You have managed to get a young man without illusions, without the desire to study and with nothing he likes to discover a new world, want to study, want to work and cling to this new life as if there were no other. You gave me a life, Daniel“Miguel thanked him, who won the award for Best New Actor.

A few months later, he landed the role to join the band of El Profesor at La Casa de Papel, and took off his international fame. All because one day, a man decided to believe in him.