Juvenile accused of killing 114 stabbing cheerleaders in Florida to be tried as an adult

MIAMI – The 14-year-old Florida (USA) accused of allegedly kill a 13-year-old girl with 114 stabs, was charged with the charges of first degree premeditated murder, a crime for which he will be tried as an adult, local media reported this Friday.

The decision to press first-degree murder charges against Aiden Fucci was made by a grand jury that met behind closed doors Thursday, First Coast News reported.

Fucci is accused of murdering Tristyn Bailey by stabbing until kill her in a wooded spot in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood, in St. Johns County (northeast Florida).

Could be locked up in separate section of adult jail

If convicted, Fucci will be locked up in an adult jail in a separate section from the general prison population.

Tristyn Bailey, a school chherleader, was found stabbed to death on May 9, after her parents reported her missing and the community participated in a 24-hour search.

His body was discovered near a pond in a wooded area of ​​Durbin.

Bailey was in seventh grade at Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns County, and Fucci was in eighth grade at the same school.

Video and interrogation led to the arrest of Aiden Fucci

According to an initial police report, surveillance video and questioning led to Fucci’s arrest.

“The defendant’s story changed several times, but he finally admitted several times,” according to the report collected by local media.

Suspicious Snapchat post

When Bailey was still considered a missing person and Fucci was not charged, he posted a photo of himself on Snapchat from inside a patrol car with a sign that read “peace” and with the caption “Hey guys, has anyone seen Tristyn lately?