Juve wants to bet hard on Agüero

03/31/2021 at 10:40 AM CEST

The premature announcement of Kun Agüero’s goodbye at Manchester City has provoked a continuum of reactions and movements in the breasts of the best clubs in Europe. The piece of pure scorer is currently in high demand in elite football and the fact of being able to get one of the greatest scorers in history In the form of a free transfer, it is a lipstick that few want to miss.

One of the interested parties is FC Barcelona, ​​although Ronald Koeman has already communicated that he discards the player and that his bet is that of his compatriot Memphis Depay, from Olympique de Lyon, also with the letter of freedom under his arm in June.

In these circumstances, and knowing the Kun’s good friendship with Leo Messi, there are some clubs that have considered betting hard on the Argentine, before Barça and Kun himself change their minds. One of them is the Juventus, as reported on the cover this Wednesday by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, which points out that The ‘Vecchia Signiora’ is looking for a goal, and the signing of Agüero is very appealing, along with that of his former striker Moise Kean, also on the list.

The Juventine leaders also see the operation as a new episode in the duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, and being able to sign him would mean a moral victory for the Portuguese side.

“Ambush of the ‘bianconneri’ on Kun in the war between CR7 and Messi. You have to move early to anticipate FC Barcelona“, says the medium.

Furthermore, even according to the Gazzetta, Agüero asks for a salary of 10 million euros in compensation, that with the Italian fiscal advantages over the taxes of the big ones due to the “Crescita Decree”, would suppose a profit for both Agüero and the club.

The figure of Paulo Dybala, who already has one foot out of Turin. Agüero, unlike Dybala, He has a Spanish passport since his time at Atlético de Madrid, so it would not occupy an extra-community place.

The factors are different, but it seems that Juventus is determined. Agüero is his next target.