Juve, ready to stay with Pjanic on loan for two years

06/18/2021

Act. At 12:13 CEST

The departure of Miralem Pjanic from Barça clearly points towards Italy. Inter, Napoli and Juventus have contacted Barça to incorporate the Bosnian midfielder, but everything indicates that his future involves a return to Turin. The Italian club is willing to formalize a two-season loan for Pjanic as long as the footballer fits the card, since Barça is not willing to pay a part of it. According to the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the two clubs are already working on the agreement with the footballer’s OK and waiting to be able to formalize the operation before the preseason begins.

What is clear to Pjanic is that he will not continue at Barça. He arrived as one of the star signings of last season after a trade with the Brazilian Arthur, but has not finished curdling at the Camp Nou despite having a style of play that could curdle. Ronald Koeman used him irregularly in the first part of the season and forgot about the Bosnian in the final part of the course. Pjanic is clear that he does not want to endure another season in ostracism and, after confirming his continuity on the Barça bench, he has already begun to prepare for his departure with his agents.

The midfielder is very much liked by the new Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, who considers him a fundamental piece to lift the flight of the Italian team. Juve’s idea is to place Ramsey in the Premier and will also show the door to Rabiot, a footballer who has not finished adapting to calcium. Juve would incorporate Pjanic and some young midfielder like Locatelli, who is triumphing in the Italian team in the Eurocup.