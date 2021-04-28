Juve, from the dream of the Super League to the threat of the Europa League

04/27/2021

On at 20:26 CEST

X. Serrano

The season of the Juventus it gets worse day after day. The ‘bianconero’ painting, one of the main supporters of the Super league European Union, faces the possibility of being left out of Champions League. A historical disappointment. The ‘Vecchia Signora’ is fourth, tied on points with the Naples (third) and the Milan (fifth). With 66 points in 33 days, the Andrea Pirlo it is the worst balance of the club in a decade.

In this situation, the continuity of the technician is unknown. The sports director, Fabio Partici, assured this Sunday that Pirlo will continue if you qualify for the Champions. But rumors about a possible return of Allegri they continue to appear in the Italian press.

Public opinion doubts the ability of the new technician to set the course for the Piedmontese giant. The last to express it was Flavio briatore, former Renault sports director and renowned ‘bianconero’ fan: “It’s as if you take out your license and your first car is a Ferrari & rdquor ;. Likewise, everything points to Pirlo it will continue until the end of the season unless there is a debacle.

FIVE FINALS

The future of the club, at an economic and sporting level, is subject to qualification for the Champions. The demanding schedule, however, will test both the game and the character of a Juve who have conceded goals in their last eight games.

The ‘Vecchia Signora’ will visit on Sunday the always difficult field of Udinese before being measured in Turin at Milan in a decisive direct duel. Then you will visit the Sassuolo and you will receive Inter, except for debacle and champion but wanting to annoy his rival. Will close the A series on Bologna, the most affordable appointment.

‘CR7’ ANSWERS THE CRITICS

If the future of the Juve is uncertain, the same can be said of the Christian. The Portuguese, top scorer for ‘Calcium’ with 25 goals in 29 games, spun three matches without scoring and yesterday published a cryptic message on social networks: “Success comes when your dreams are bigger than excuses & rdquor ;.

Recently, Ronaldo it has been harshly criticized by the Italian press. For example, this Tuesday the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ questioned that he should be untouchable, pointing out his growing nervousness and apathy. Many see their cycle in Turin finished, a goodbye that would accelerate if there is no Champions.