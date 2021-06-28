JuVaughn Harrison, the most flying braids

06/28/2021

On at 22:35 CEST

American Jim Thorpe made history in 1912 representing the United States in the Stockholm Games in long jump (seventh with 6.89 meters) and in high jump (fourth with 1.87), although 11 athletes from the North American country participated in the first event and in the second, seven did.

109 years later, a 22-year-old semi-unknown JuVaughn Harrison will repeat that feat with sensational brands that make it a unique athlete. The one from Alabama has become the protagonist of some excellent Trials in which Sidney McLaughlin broke the world record of 400 meters hurdles (51.90) by achieving a double classification for Tokyo 2020 after being first in height with 2.33 meters (three centimeters of his best mark) and just two hours later in length after leaving his personal mark in a magnificent 8.47 meters.

For his little out, this athlete known for his striking colored braids also he ran the 300 meter hurdles in 38.47 back in 2017 when he was still 17 years old, although he chose to leave the fences and focus on the jumps … vertical and horizontal.

The American is an athletic prodigy

This season has exploded, but He already stood out when in 2018 he participated in the two events in the U20 World Cups in Tampere with a bronze in height (2.23, the same mark that Greek Adonios Merlos and Mexican Roberto Vilches shared in gold) and a ninth place in length (7.63) in a test that the Japanese Yuki Hashioka won with 8.03 .

There are precedents with triple and length as the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas. Or combined and length like the American Jackie Joyner-Kersee or the Swedish Carolina Klüft. Or length and speed like his compatriot Carl Lewis. Or heptathlon and 200 meters like the great Catalan María Vicente … but Harrison’s is unique.

JuVaughn Harrison to qualify for the podium in Tokyo in length and height

Although all the comparisons are hateful, it should be remembered that last weekend Eusebio Cáceres from Alicante won the Spanish Long Jump Championship with 8.03 meters and Blaugrana Xesc Tresens was the best in the high jump with 2.16 meters.

And … watch out, because JuVaughn Harrison could be eligible for a medal in both events at the Tokyo Games. With the referred horizontal jump of 8.47, the one from Huntsville was placed second in the world list of the year after the prodigious Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou and his ‘doubtful’ 8.60.

Y In height he is also second of the year with a best record of 2.36, a single centimeter behind the Russian Ilia Ivaniuk, who everything indicates that he will receive permission to compete under the Olympic flag to be completely clean despite Sebastian Coe and World Athletics.