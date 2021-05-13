Justine Kish, Oskar Piechota and two more fighters are fired from the UFC

Four other fighters have been released from their contracts with the UFC.

MMA Fighting verified with promotion officials that Justine kish (3. 4), Oskar piechota (2 – 3 – 1 NC), Bartosz Fabinski (3 – 3) and Yorgan de Castro (1 – 3) were terminated at the beginning of the month.

Kish, 33, competed for the last time on April 17 in the Preliminaries of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24, where he lost by split decision to Tracy cortez.

The Russian-born Strawweight hit the card with a 1-3 record in his last four bouts.

Piechota, a 31-year-old Pole, suffered what had been his fourth loss in a row against Marc-André Barriult in the UFC Las Vegas 3. The result ended up being reverted to a No-Contest after the Canadian tested positive for ostarin.

Piechota, on the other hand, received a 22-month retroactive sanction from USADA a few days ago for testing positive for GHRP-2.

Had he not been fired, Piechota would have been able to return to the Octagon as of September 2022.

