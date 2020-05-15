There is no better time than an indefinite break in the circuit to reflectTry to take steps forward to become a better player. In addition, this quarantine is giving us the opportunity to see great conversations between legends of this sport. The last one was between Justine Henin, the seven-time Grand Slams champion, and the current world number 2 and two-time champion, Simona halep. In it he not only confessed the Romanian who was devoted to Justine’s tennis; they also debated what it means conquer for the first time a Major.

And it is to win a Grand slam It is, for many, what separates a great tennis player from one of the best, the milestone to be achieved to automatically enter the Olympus of tennis. Not all knew how to handle it perfectly; the pressure after doing it is immense, everyone looks at you and analyzes and judges you. Will you be just the product of two great weeks or will you have the consistency to keep going? Justine Henin, who was crowned for the first time in the clay of Paris.

“The first Grand Slam was a dream come trueBut I wanted to compete with the best and I wanted to go further, learn more. I wanted to try to push myself more to see where I could go. Mainly, my dream was to win Roland Garros and keep winning others, but the plan was not very clear. Later that year (2003) I won the Us Open and a few months later I got the Australian Open. I was only 21, but I was always lucky and able to keep my feet on the ground. What was happening was incredible, but at the same time I was still in my bubble. That, being focused and busy on my goals was something that helped me a lot.

I never felt that by winning my first Grand Slam I could relax. It is not in my personality. It is clear that, afterwards, after winning seven and spending more years on the circuit, one that relaxes more, the circuit became harder, it was harder to live with the pressure. When you have given it your all for tennis, sometimes you have the feeling that you have played every game for your life. I loved the competition, being there, and I accepted that it was not always going to be easy to win. Sometimes, for young players it is difficult to understand that this is a long journey, with comings and goings, and the important thing is be regular in your emotions“

That little “stick” to today’s generation of young people does not apply to Simona halep, who also lived his baptism in the big leagues in Roland Garros after many years looking for it. “I had heard that some players, after winning the first Grand Slam, get depressed. They imagine that it is something incredible and, later, they realize that it is not so bad. That has not happened to me. I felt normal Nothing changed. In fact, I was already thinking about taking the next level.

In the meantime, people would come and tell me, “Now you have won your first Grand Slam, you can relax a little more now.” They told me and I thought: “That is not so!”, Because each party feels the pressure. You have to assume it and look at the general, go to the general. That’s something i learned from Darren (Cahill), take everything into account, not just concrete facts. So after that Grand Slam, I would tell you that I live the same as before and that nothing has changed. I became more confident with myself, I was satisfied and proud of what I did, but the pressure is still there. In fact, after talking about this, I already feel like I want my third Grand Slam (laughs) “.

