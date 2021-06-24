Justin Timberlake’s Britney Spears Tweets Are Called Out by Fans

Justin Timberlake hopped online to voice his support for Britney Spears after her powerful court address yesterday evening, but not everyone is here for it. Justin posted a lengthy message on Twitter, saying, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. “

Addressing Britney’s deeply upsetting statement that she’s been forced to use an IUD by her conservators, Justin continued, “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. ”

On Twitter, Justin’s statement of support was met with negative reactions, with some people feeling he shouldn’t have weighed in on his ex’s situation at this point.

As a reminder, Justin issued an apology to Britney in February 2021 after the documentary Framing Britney Spears debuted. He also took the opportunity to apologize to Janet Jackson. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he said. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

