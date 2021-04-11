Justin Timberlake starring in the series ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’

After the critical success of Fisher Stevens-directed drama ‘Palmer,’ Justin Timberlake again collaborated with Apple TV + on a series based on Chuck Barris’ 1984 memoir,‘Confessions of a dangerous mind’ (Confessions of a Dangerous Mind). Going Deadline report that Apple has successfully acquired the script and plans to develop a drama series with hour-long episodes.

Timberlake’s role will be that of Chuck Barris, a famous businessman from the world of double-life entertainment – television producer by day, CIA assassin by night – who was recruited by the American government agency to become a CIA assassin at the top of his career. one of his agents.

The project will mark the first major series for the Grammy- and Emmy-winning actor having made several guest-star appearances on Saturday Night Live. The series will be executive produced by David Hollander, who will also serve as showrunner. The project is from a script by Jon Worley with Miramax and Paramount Television Studios serving as co-producers.

The play was first adapted for film in 2002, also titled ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ and with the directorial debut of George Clooney.Written by Charlie Kaufman, the film featured a cast led by Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore, George Clooney. Clooneyy Julia Roberts. The film garnered rave reviews, with a worldwide gross of $ 33 million for a budget of $ 30 million.