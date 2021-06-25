Justin Timberlake stands in solidarity with Britney Spears

After revealing the nightmare that lives under the tutelage of his father , Britney Spears He received thousands of messages of support from his fans around the world, as well as from close friends and colleagues in the medium. Even Justin timberlake He expressed his support for his former girlfriend between 1999 and 2002. This show of solidarity occurs a few months after the former member of N’Sync apologized to ‘The Princess of Pop’ for the macho attitudes he had with her in the time they were together and the way he expressed himself about her when they broke up.

© GettyImages Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a couple between 1999 and 2002

On his Twitter account, Timberlake wrote a series of messages that reflected his position on Spears’ statements, made last Wednesday at a public hearing in Los Angeles before Supreme Court Justice Brenda Penny.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney right now. Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how much time has passed… what is happening to you is simply not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body ”, reads the first Timberlake tweet.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. – Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

The interpreter of Can’t Stop the Feeling! He continued like this with his shows of support for his ex-partner. “No one should EVER be held against their will … or have to ask permission to access everything they have worked so hard for,” reads a second message. “No one should EVER be held against their will … or have to ask permission to access everything they have worked so hard for.”

To end his messages of solidarity with Britney, Timberlake said that both he and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, were with her in this complicated chapter of her life. “Jess and I send our love and our absolute support to Britney during these times. We hope that the courts and her family will do this well and let her live as she wants. ”

© GettyImages Justin Timberlake said he and his wife, Jessica Biel, support Britney Spears

The controversial statements come after 13 years under the tutelage of his father, Mr. Jamie Spears. Before the court, Britney begged the judge to end the guardianship, after describing it as “abusive.”