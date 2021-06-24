Justin Timberlake sends message of support to Britney Spears

Britney Spears asks to withdraw guardianship of her estate 1:54

(CNN) – Britney Spears once stated that Justin Timberlake was her great love and on Wednesday, he showed his love for her after she spoke during her guardianship hearing.

On Twitter, Timberlake said, “After what we saw today, we should all support Britney right now.”

Spears and Timberlake began dating as teens and confirmed they were a couple in 1999, having known each other as child stars when they were both in the cast of “The All New Mickey Mouse Club.”

Their relationship was the subject of fairy tales in the world of pop music and in 2002 there was a lot of talk about their separation.

Spears would later marry and divorce dancer and rapper Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children.

Timberlake, who has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, tweeted, “Jess and I send our love and outright support to Britney right now. We hope that the courts and her family will do things well and let her live as she wants to live.

“No one should EVER be held against their will … or have to ask permission to access everything they have worked so hard for,” he continued.

The singer and actor also said: “Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how much time has passed… what is happening to him is not right. No woman should be restricted in making decisions about her own body.

He was referring to Spears’ assertion during the hearing that, as part of the court-ordered guardianship, she was forced to use contraception.

She also complained that she has very little privacy, that she has been forced to act, take medication and attend therapy sessions.

Wednesday’s hearing was the first time the world heard Spears speak at length about the legal settlement that began in 2008 when her father, Jamie Spears, along with attorney Andrew Wallet were appointed guardians of their multi-million dollar estate after a series of problems. highly publicized personals.

After Wallet resigned in 2019, Jamie Spears was solely responsible for overseeing her daughter’s finances until a judge appointed the Bessemer Trust in November 2020 to serve as a co-guardian.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this story.