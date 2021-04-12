Justin Timberlake prepared for Janet to outshine Britney. Yep, it’s been revealed that Justin Timberlake set up Janet Jackson’s ‘costume glitch’ at the Super Bowl 2004, to outshine Britney and her kiss with Madonna and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards.

As you may recall, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were the stars of a scandalous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Superbowl, when the singer ripped off Jackson’s top and left his pierced titi exposed. Super stylist Wayne Scot Lukas said Timberlake “insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a revelation. “

Scot Lukas told Pagesix that the original concept was for Janet to wear a flossing thong (G-String) inspired by one Kim Cattrall wore in “Sex and The City.”

“Janet was going to wear a Rocha dress, and (Justin) was going to step on the dress from behind and reveal her butt with the flossing thong” – said the stylist. But “The suit was changed several days before, and they saw the magic.”

In the end, as everyone saw, Timberlake ripped off some of Janet’s top at the end of the performance, revealing Jackson’s bosom. Timberlake called the incident “wardrobe malfunction” or wardrobe malfunction, a phrase that would remain for posterity every time someone has an accident with clothing and an intimate part is exposed.

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe malfunction in a million years. It was the best-performing wardrobe in history. As a stylist, that did what it had to do, ”he said.

What is shown that they did plot it and it was planned.

Of course, as everything went wrong, Justin Timberlake blamed Janet, the media fell on her and he did nothing to defend her. Obviously, that is behind us and Janet forgave Justin T for what happened a long time ago, the stylist said. Justin Timberlake recently publicly apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for how he behaved with them in the past.

So, Justin Timberlake set up Janet to outshine Britney.

