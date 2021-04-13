Justin Timberlake insisted on showing Janet Jackson’s breast at the Super Bowl

A recent report revealed that Justin Timberlake insisted that this alleged wardrobe mistake happen, assured the then stylist of Janet Jackson, Wayne scot in an interview with Page Six. “He insisted on doing something bigger than his performance. “added.

But why was the singer so insistent that Janet show her nipple? It was supposedly an attempt to get over her ex, Britney Spears, who weeks before had made headlines thanks to the kiss he gave to Madonna and Christina Aguilera at the Video Music Awards.

Scot explained that Timberlake wanted to make a reveal and that the original plan was for him to pull up her dress so that reveal a thong with pearl applications inspired by Sex and the City, but at the last hour there was a change in her wardrobe and they adapted it to show one of her breasts.