Justin Timberlake The internet went crazy this Thursday after responding to Britney Spears -who he was his girlfriend 18 years ago– a video in which the star dances one of the musician’s songs, which caused thousands of fans to beg for a meeting between the two artists.

Although Spears and Timberlake broke their dating almost two decades agomillions of people online seem to have been imbued with the spirit of Carlos Gardel and they are convinced that they really “20 years is nothing.”

It all started when Spears published two days ago on his Instagram account a video, which he originally recorded for Tik Tok, in which the song appears dancing Filthy from your ex-boyfriend.

“This is my version of Snapchat or Tik Tok or whatever ‘cool’ one is supposed to do today. As you can see I’m not really dancing … I’m just very bored. PD: You know that we had 20 years ago one of the biggest breaks in history … But, well, the guy is a genius. Great song JT ”, the artist wrote.

Immediately, Spears fans started liking to the publication with comments requesting “at least” a collaboration.

In less than two days, the video has exceeded 2.3 million hearts.

When everything was calming down, Timberlake appeared, with the emoticons of laughter and admiration in the comments section and the followers went wild again and declared the interaction as “Just what we needed in these times of quarantine.”

The situation has advanced so far that Spears’ sister, Jamie Lee Spears, wrote him this Thursday: “The blogs are already plotting their crazy stories … you keep having fun and looking beautiful. “

Spears’ current boyfriend Sam Asghari also added: “You were the one who inspired Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and even Myspace.”

Yes, Until now Jessica Biel, Timberlake’s wife, has been silent.

Spears and Timberlake they were a couple from 1999 to 2002, after being friends since childhood, when they met as part of the cast of the American version of Mickey Mouse Club.

At that time they were two of the most famous artists on the planet and both their courtship and their separation caused a great stir among his fans, they were mostly teenagers.

.