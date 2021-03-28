Justin Thomas conquers The Players Championship

03/15/2021 at 02:56 CET

Efe

American Justin Thomas raised his 14th PGA Tour title by conquering The Players Championship tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida) with a record of 68 strokes (-4) in the last round and a cumulative record of 274 (-14).

Thomas, winner of the 2017 PGA Championship, the only major in his career, today lived a day full of emotions and sad memories, having recently lost his father and grandfather.

He could not contain the tears during the ceremony in which he received the trophy and admitted that it had not been easy to achieve concentration in the field because of everything that happened in his family.

A blow from the flaming champion was the English Lee Westwood. Thomas, 27, thus achieved his first win of the season after having two in 2020.

His triumph was decided on the 16th hole with a birdie on par five, while Westwood, who had reached the final round as the leader, committed par.

What a weekend. What a Champion.pic.twitter.com/czVcy47XSj – THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 14, 2021

Westwood, 47, had a chance to clinch his third PGA Tour title and end his drought, which dates back to 2010, but bogey at par 3 of 17 and bounced back at par 4 of 18 to secure second place with a record of 72 (even) and a cumulative of 275 (-13).

Americans Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau shared third place with 276 hits (-12). Another local, Talor Gooch, and Englishman Paul Casey finished in fifth place with 277 (-11) their journey through the TPC Sawgrass, from Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Spanish Jon rahm, who had reached fifth place in the third round, today lost four positions when needing 73 hits (+1) and fell to ninth place in the final classification with a cumulative 280 (-8). His compatriot Sergio garcia he lost one spot and finished in the same ninth place by turning over a score of 72 (even).