Justin Simien directing for Disney’s ‘The Haunted Mansion’

According to Deadline, Disney is finalizing negotiations with director Justin Simien (‘Dear White People’) to take over a film based on the famous Disneyland theme park attraction,‘The Haunted Mansion’. Katie Dippold (‘Ghostbusters’) has written the last draft of the film.

The film already had a first adaptation in 2003, telling the story of a workaholic real estate agent who drags his family into the huge and hideous Gracey mansion with the intention of rebuilding it. But as soon as they arrive, 999 macabre and mocking ghosts appear before the family who are not willing to leave until the works are finished. Jim (Eddie Murphy) is then forced to cast the curse and, at the same time, discover how much his family needs him.

Murphy’s film was directed by Rob Minkoff and received generally negative reviews, mainly for the lack of tense moments and for lacking effective humor. Despite this, the film managed to gross 180 million dollars at the worldwide box office for a budget of 90 million.

At the moment we know little more about this project than to be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Both were producers of the live action adaptation of ” Aladdin ” for Disney and will do the same with this film that will be executive produced by Nick Reynolds of Rideback.