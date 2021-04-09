Justin Rose recovers from a bad start and continues to lead with -7

Justin rose, leader of Masters After his 65-stroke return on the first day, he overcame a bad start to the second round with three birdies in the final part of the round to sign par 72 and 137 in total (-7) and keep the clubhouse at the lead with a two-shot advantage over the Australian Mark Leishman (67) and the American Jordan sppieth (68). Tony Finau (66) and Justin Thomas (67), both with bogeys at 18, stood at 140 (-4), tied with the Austrian Bernd wiesberger. The Spanish Jon rahm Y Sergio garcia They were halfway through and they had dropped something, especially the Basque, from the top places on the table. All this in a day with low results and at the moment the announced rain had not been present.

Rose, who started the day four strokes clear after wiping out Augusta National in tough first round conditions, scored four bogeys and a birdie in the first 7 holes. He then recovered with birdies at 13, 14 and 16, to save a day that had gone bad for him.

Rose, in her 15th Masters, Thursday was the seventh time in her career that she led at Augusta and she has yet to win the Masters. The Englishman, who recovered a driver from four years ago to play this week, left the same result at the top of the ranking as on Thursday, November 2020, although there were three co-leaders at the time.

Rose equaled Jack nicklaus as the one who has been the leader or co-leader the most times after the first day at the Masters and it was the 19th time that he finished at the top of a PGA Tour tournament (0 wins in 4 attempts in the ‘majors’). The 65 was his best result in 59 laps he has played at Augusta (60 with this Friday).

Rose, who retired from a PGA Tour tournament a month ago with back spasms, saw her lead evaporate earlier in the day, but the double-time Masters runner-up didn’t panic and put on the best of it. for the end. The 40-year-old Englishman regained his advantage with birdies on the par 5 of the 13th hole, where he holed from a meter and a half, before putting his putt from a meter and a half on the par 4 of the 14th hole and from about three meters in par three of 16.

Jordan Spieth walking on the 13th hole next to the azaleas

The 2015 champion, Jordan sppieth, who just won the Texas Open last week after a four-year drought, slipped second tied with 68 strokes for 139. The world’s number two, Justin thomas, fourth at the Masters last November, he finally came within three strokes of Rose.

The austrian Bernd wiesberger (66), who started the day nine strokes behind Rose, delivered the lowest score of the day after taking advantage of calmer conditions and much more responsive greens. It is his sixth Masters, he has never missed the cut and his best finish is 22nd in 2015.

The US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeauHe also rowed in favor of the current and with a card of 67 strokes he reached 143 (-1).

2nd provisional day:

137 Justin Rose (GBR), 65 72

139 Mark Leishman (Aus), 72 67

Jordan Spieth (USA), 71 68

140 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), 74 66

Tony Finau (USA), 74 66

Justin Thomas (USA), 73 67

…

142 Collin Morikawa (USA), 73 69

143 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), 76 67

144 Tommy Fleetwood (GB), 74 709

146 Txema Olazábal (Esp), 75 71