Urban performer Justin Quiles breaks the “slow” reggaeton that has gained popularity for the first time joining two important figures of the genre, Daddy Yankee and El Alfa.

After trying a more lively proposal on the single “Cristina”, which he recorded together with Maffio, Nacho and Shelow Shaq, the artist bet again on rhythmic speed on the new single “PAM”, available from early this Friday morning. digital platforms.

“At first I did not like the song, because it is a new style, like ´Cristina´, which hit a lot in Europe and Miami too, and I did not like it either because it is not my style. I’m someone who sings maybe a slower reggaeton, more romantic, but it’s another corner that people really liked, “said Quiles, a native of Aguadilla.

With this collaboration, Quiles manages to have a job with two music personalities with whom he yearned to record. “Yankee injected him with the energy that the song lacked, and El Alpha gave him the madwoman that people like,” he said.

This topic and the video that supports it should have been released in March, but it was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now he presents it to stay active and present among his followers. He even bought a recording studio to continue composing and producing music from his home in Florida.

So also avoid “losing your sanity” while social isolation lasts.

I think it is a meeting that people do not expect “ -Justin Quiles, performer and urban composer

“You have to find a way to innovate and do things. In social networks, especially, stay relevant, that people keep watching us, “said the exponent of” Crazy to see you “and” DJ do not stop. “

Quiles plans to present an album once the critical stage of the pandemic has passed, “and perhaps” his next single will leave aside collaborations to bet on a solo track.

.