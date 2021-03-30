Justin Quiles… Happy Birthday!

That’s how it is! Happy birthday to one of the best known, talented and successful avant-garde singers of the moment! We mean none other than Justin Quiles! Are you ready? We tell you all the details of its celebration here in Music News.

This American composer, musician and singer-songwriter, originally from Connecticut United States, has his birthday! If you are his loyal fan and followers you will know that his full name is another, Justin Rafael Quiles Rivera! He chose first of all, calling himself Justin Quiles as a stage name for his music career.

A singer who has participated and collaborated with great celebrities, and who has participated in songs like “Porfa”, “Cuaderno”, “Jeans”, and who has given us great albums like, “La Promesa”, “Realidad”, “Carpe Diem ”,“ Imperio Nazza ”among many others that we have loved and undoubtedly make us dance every time we come across their music while going to a party.

The most recent song by Justin Quiles and with which we are going to celebrate this talented North American composer is entitled, “Ponte pa ‘mi” A song that was recently released and that today has almost 50 million views on YouTube!

Quite a record! We leave you the link of the most recent song by Justin Quiles so you can enjoy it, and why not, celebrate it remotely. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V9KweESFzw

Some of the legendary comments of the followers of Justin Quiles commented the following, “They broke”, “This song is literally monstrous as for a remix with Chencho, I love it!”, “One of the best reggaetoneros of the new school. Simply wonderful “,” I hope too much the day that J Quiles has the recognition he deserves, he is one of the most talented artists that the reggeaton genre has “

Happy birthday to Justin Quiles!