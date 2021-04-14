Justin Lin, director of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, gives details on a new Toretto and the rumored trip to space

Justin Lin hasn’t been a constant on ‘Fast & Furious’, but It has undoubtedly become one of the strong points of this hit by Universal that knew how to recover from that setback entitled ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’. And it is that after that third installment, a film that was a disaster for critics and closed its trajectory in cinemas with a much lower box office than the rest of the proposals in the saga, everything has gone smoothly.

‘Tokyo Race’ was forever marked as the worst film in this adrenaline-fueled universe headed by Vin Diesel, but it is much more than that. It is the film of this saga that Christopher Nolan has a weakness for, the one that introduced us to Han (Sung Kang) and the one that marked Lin’s debut as a director of Toretto’s adventures. Yes, Justin Lin signed that nonsense for many, which although it continues to generate controversy, to this day seems to be agreeing with the fans on one thing: he boasted of knowing how to do with his racing scenes. This, clearly, is something that Universal takes into account, Because since that eventful premiere, this studio has wanted to have Lin for the direction of ‘Fast & Furious: Even faster’, ‘Fast & Furious 5’ and ‘Fast & Furious 6’.

Now Lin rejoins after leaving the seventh and eighth installments in the hands of James Wan and F. Gary Gray respectively, and he does it to reinforce one of the pillars and secrets of the success of ‘Fast’: his concept of family. The Fast Family, after years in development, has become the glue that holds the different adventures together, and not only that, has come to represent a symbol of loyalty and refuge beyond blood ties.

“When I started working on the series, the conversation [sobre cómo se establecía esa conexión familiar entre los personajes] It was fascinating for me, it really touched me closely because I am an immigrant. When I was little, many of my family and friends had shared experiences, and that was something we really wanted to explore.Thus Lin emphasizes that this union between the various members of the Toretto family was also intended to reflect the search for a loyal bubble in the middle of a country that is not yours. Of course, since they began to play with this concept, the thing has evolved a lot, something that pushed the team to consider a surprising twist in this regard.

“After years, I just talk to Vin on the phone and we catch up. And a lot of times when we do that, we talk about our families, it comes naturally, that’s why when i left [tras dirigir la sexta entrega], I thought that was the only aspect that we had not explored. The moment I brought it up to Vin, or we talked about it with John Cena, everyone realized that when it comes to sibling rivalry or conflict, it’s like, 1000 times more intense, it’s 1000 times more significant. I was really excited to come up with this approach, because you know, making a ninth installment of a franchise and being able to explore something that we haven’t shown in the past is really a boost of energy for everyone“.

And what if it has been, at least judging by the latest trailer released for ‘Fast & Furious 9’, a small preview in which two elements stand out: the rocket car and the enthusiasm of Helen Mirren. “When I met Helen she just wanted to talk about it [de conducir en ‘Fast’]Hence, it was the perfect signing and that we had such a good time shooting those scenes. I really think I’ve found the perfect car for Queenie, you know, so I’m really looking forward to the fans being able to see it and share it with them. “

As much desire as that the followers can finally discover if we really traveled to outer space with ‘Fast & Furious 9’, something that escaped Ludacris, “confirmed” inadvertently Michelle Rodriguez, and he’s finished hinting with that brief glimpse of the flying car piloted by Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson). In this regard, Lin has been prudent, but it has dropped that we are going to be able to witness said crazy turn that we do not finish believing.

“For us a rule has always been not to limit ourselves with ‘Fast & Furious’ and, if we are lucky enough to make another installment, the idea is that it is a challenge“starts this filmmaker.” We also consider that if we are going to go further, we have to make sure that it is not without reason. And so while we were developing ‘Fast 9’, it became very apparent that if we were to go that far, we had to find a real emotional reason for it. We talked about it and when it got real I turned to Vin [Diesel]We looked at each other and said, this is the moment. “

Along with this new level of action, we came across the idea of ​​”magnets”, one of those genius of the Toretto team that was a challenge when it came to producing. “Oh it wasn’t easy but I feel very lucky. I think I’m lucky when I make these movies because I have the best team in the world. I can come up with crazy ideas and I love it when we have the production meetings, and I tell them what we’re going to do. , Y usually that causes about 10 seconds of fear. I can see in their eyes how they think about how to carry it out, but then we always roll up our sleeves and get to it “… Although this translates into months of preparation and several days of production for a 4-second scene.

The villain who stays? and a new Toretto

The Fast Family faces a threat that greatly complicates matters. It is embodied in Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto (Dinner), but in truth it is another character who pulls the strings. Charlize Theron returns after revealing herself as a fearsome villain in ‘Fast 8’, and does it, to stay? “Charlize is not afraid to consider new things and to try, and that is what has allowed us to really explore her character. Cipher is a constantly evolving character, so I see great potential to keep digging deeper“says Lin pointing out that ‘Fast & Furious 9’ might not be the last installment that Theron has.

The future of this character is one of the unknowns that surround the already confirmed 11 films for the core plot of the universe, which would say goodbye with a tenth installment of two parts. Two films that in addition to tying up all those loose ends, They will have the possibility of raising a new Toretto, one who has changed after becoming a father, something that ended up motivating Diesel’s best work. “Oh, I’m so proud!” Lin says, talking about the consequences of this twist.

“When we all got together for the first time I was so new to the business … It is very rare in Hollywood to be able to grow together with a group of people, and we’ve really become a family. Behind the scenes we all started having families and children, and now our children are growing up together. Also since we started with the saga we committed ourselves to the idea that if we were lucky enough to be able to continue making deliveries, we would show the growth and evolution of the characters. I have worked closely with Vin throughout my career, and there’s a part of her acting in this movie that I think is more heartfelt and emotional than anything I’ve ever seen before“.

Lin thus feeds the hype by highlighting the emotional side of a Toretto let us seriously touch the potato when he had to see how Cipher executed Elena (Elsa Pataky), or at the moment of the farewell of Brian (Paul Walker), in that beautiful brick scene… More emotional than that? We will leave doubts with the premiere in theaters of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ on July 2.