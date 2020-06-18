The complicated stance for the future of the NBA he defends Kyrie irving it is gaining more and more followers. According to league sources, the Indiana Pacers They have asked all their staff if they are going to play in Orlando and the only one that has not been clear in their response has been Justin Holiday.

Jrue and Aaron’s brother questioned their participation in the restart of the league and according to these sources, their decision is « 50% », according to Hoopshype. The Pacers, for their part, have left this decision up to the player and will not pressure him to join the squad if he is unsure.

Therefore, one more player who joins the thinking of players like Irving or Dwight Howard himself and who has also been supported, in recent days, by players like Avery Bradley or Kyle Korver. We will see how all this ends.