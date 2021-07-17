“Justin Gaethje should be the next title contender”

Dustin Poirier looks like the new contender for the UFC lightweight title after he defeated Conor McGregor again at UFC 264. But Ali Abdelaziz thinks that it must be his client Justin Gaethje who faces Charles Oliveira.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, the representative spoke like this: «I think Justin Gaethje should be the next to fight Charles Oliveira. That’s what I think. Dustin may need to take a break.

He continues to criticize Michael Chandler: «I know the UFC wants to do the fight with Chandler. I think Mike Chandler doesn’t deserve anything. It is 1-1. He was knocked out at Bellator. On paper it’s a great fight, but Mike Chandler doesn’t deserve anything. He needs to be quiet, sit down, and if Justin decides to fight him, he will let you know. But Mike Chandler doesn’t deserve anything.

In all likelihood the fights that will take place will be Gaethje vs. Chandler and Poirier vs. Oliveira. But we must also take into account Beneil Dariush, who is currently number three in the lightweight division.. We will see if Ali Abdelaziz finds a good deal for his client after making these statements about the current situation of 155 pounds.

