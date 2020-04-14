Justin Gaethje

At the beginning of this week, Tony Ferguson surprised his fans to announce that he will give weight this Friday, despite the cancellation of UFC 249. After asking his undercard rival, Justin Gaethje, if he will give the weight. “The Cucuy” received a negative response from his rival.

“Justin Gaethje, are you going to give the weight this Friday?”, wrote Ferguson in your account Twitter.

Called to days of the event to replace the light champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Gaethje, stated that he will not comply with the weight cutting stage, since the event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“You had a good advantage, partner. I accepted the fight in just 20 days. I’m not going to be doing the weight haha ​​”, replied Justin.

U had quite the head start there buddy. I took it on 20 days ffs. I will not be making weight lol. – Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 14, 2020

When he accepted the challenge of taking on the octagon with one of the best fighters in division history, Justin I knew that I accepted the fight to make a great dream come true: Fight for a UFC belt.

Both fighters, at that time, were going to face each other for the interim belt, since the linear continues in the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was stranded in Russia after the country’s borders were closed after travel restrictions.

With no estimated date to resume activities, UFC did not report whether the fight between Ferguson and Gaethje still stands when everything is normal.