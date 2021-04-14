Justin Gaethje is looking forward to the perfect fight for him

As the lightweight division settles in, Justin Gaethje waits for the right fight.

According to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the negotiations between Gaethje and the promotion have not hit a wall. The problem is timing, which for now means waiting for the best potential opportunity to present itself.

“I don’t think they are commercial problems at the moment. I think I just have to make the right fight. I see a lot of people challenging him. You can’t just stay away from the lightweight division for six years and go back and try to fight No. 2. You have to earn it. “

Abdelaziz endorses Gaethje as the best active lightweight in the world right now. However, Ali understands why the UFC decided to forget about Gaethje to face Michael Chandler against Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound gold title on May 15 at UFC 262.

“Justin was supposed to fight Michael Chandler. That was the talk. Then we found out that Chandler was going to fight Oliveira, and I understand that. UFC wants a champion who never lost to Khabib (Nurmagomedov). They made the move and I understand it ”.

Chandler wasn’t the only opponent name discussed as Gaethje’s next opponent. Conor McGregor’s name also came up, but the showdown did not materialize. Regardless of who Justin faces next, Abdelaziz likes his chances.

“It was never 100 percent that I was going to fight Mike Chandler, but it was mentioned. Conor McGregor was also mentioned. I know Conor would never fight Justin because I think Justin is stylistically the worst matchup. I really think Justin Gaethje will be the UFC champion. “

Justin, 32, recently competed in a title challenge against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 252 in September. He was subdued in the second round. Before the loss, Gaethje won four fights in a row against James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson en route to his title shot. All five of Gaethje’s wins in the UFC have been completions.

