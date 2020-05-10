New interim champion of Ultimate in the lightweight category, Justin Gaethje was the great protagonist of UFC 249, held last Saturday (9), in Jacksonville (USA). Victorious over Tony Ferguson after knocking him out in the fifth fight round, “The Highlight” earned two bonuses on account of his impeccable combat performance, reaching an incredible nine awards in seven fights played in the organization.

Justin Gaethje won two awards after a beautiful performance at UFC 249 (Photo: Reproduction / UFC)

Now packed for four consecutive victories, Gaethje won the “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” bonuses, pocketing a total of $ 100,000 in prizes. Now with the interim title in the lightweight division, the American also won the right to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is the holder of the category’s linear belt.

Who was also awarded the “Performance of the Night” and, with that, won US $ 50 thousand, was Francis Ngannou. The Cameroonian heavyweight put on a show and needed only 20 seconds to knock out and put an end to Surinamese Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s unbeaten streak, marking his fourth successive streak in Ultimate.

COMPLETE RESULTS:

UFC 249

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Main Card

Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson by technical knockout in the 5R

Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz by technical knockout in 2R

Francis Ngannou defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik by 1R knockout

Calvin Kattar defeated Jeremy Stephens via technical knockout in 2R

Greg Hardy defeated Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision of the jurors

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision of the judges

Alexey Oleynik defeated Fabrício Werdum by split decision of the judges

Carla Esparza defeated Michelle Waterson by split jury decision

Vicente Luque defeated Niko Price by technical knockout (medical interruption) in 3R

Bryce Mitchell defeated Charles Rosa by unanimous decision of the judges

Ryan Spann defeated Sam Alvey by unanimous decision of the judges

