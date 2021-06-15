Justin Gaethje denies rumor that he will retire

Justin Gaethje – UFC

He hasn’t fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC 155-pound title and Now Justin Gaethje is rumored to be retiring. It all started when private messages came to light from fellow fighter Ryan Charlebois, from the PFL and training partner of “The Higlight” pointing out that he does not believe that Gaethje will fight again soon and that he is frustrated with his current company and that has been considering saying goodbye to mixed martial arts.

Instead, responding to the post (subsequently deleted) that brought these messages to light, Justin Gaethje clarifies that it is not true that he values ​​retirement:

Notice

This is straight BS. I’m far from done from chasing that high. I’m also guessing this dude fabricated this entire thing 😂 https://t.co/NVccYeRH0l – Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 15, 2021

“This is huge rubbish. I am far from chasing the top. I’m also assessing if this guy made this whole thing. “

Finally the fighter confirms that he is not considering retirement, much less so we’ll see when we have news about his next match. After losing to Nurmagomedov he had said that he wanted to return to the Octagon soon but it was in October 2020 and for now it is not known when he plans to compete again. Nor against whom. We will be attentive to all the news that may arise in the coming weeks or months.

