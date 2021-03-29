Justin Bieber’s new tattoo that upset his mother



Justin Bieber.

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

This weekend Justin Bieber He has turned to one of his trusted tattoo artists, the artist Dr Woo, to engrave a peach on his neck in honor of his new musical work, which was named after this fruit in English: ‘Peaches’.

The singer has shared a photograph of the process on Instagram to show all his followers the latest design that adds to his wide collection of engravings and, among the comments that the publication has received, one written by his mother stands out, Pattie Mallette, it is obvious that she is not a fan of ink.

“Is that you do not have enough already? ”, He asked him next to an emoticon of a crying face, which would come to represent his displeasure.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM8pGKcn6e9/

Although her famous son has not responded, Pattie can take comfort in thinking that at least he will never get his hands tattooed, which is the only part of his anatomy that he has set out to keep ‘intact’. Justin believes that this way, he can always wear a suit or a long-sleeved shirt that covers his tattoos to project a ‘formal’ image in business meetings if he deems it necessary.