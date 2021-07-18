Justin Bieber yelling at Hailey Baldwin

There’s a video of Justin Bieber yelling at Hailey, or rather, a clip that was initially said was of Justin yelling at his wife but in reality it is not what it seems.

A clip filmed after the singer performed as a surprise with Diplo at the XS nightclub at the Wynn this Saturday, shows Justin and his wife Hailey walking hand in hand in the middle of a group, and as they walk, Bieber is talking excitedly and doing gestures like fighting. Of course, they started saying that Justin was yelling at Hailey.

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ – Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

The first version of the short that went viral, initially circulated on TikTok in an account that no longer exists, as it was terminated. Funny, huh? In the midst of the scandal that ensued, a fan said on Twitter that he had been at the presentation before that clip and came out to defend Bieber.

“He was not yelling and we were there as witnesses to what happened. He was all adrenaline, ”they wrote. “He was under pure adrenaline for showing up,” they continued in another tweet. “He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as a bad boy and he’s beyond that. “

Another user who also said that he witnessed the scene, claimed that Justin was in a very good mood and was telling her something but that the internet loves bad and sad stories.

Well, if you watch the clip at the same time you read, “Justin is yelling at Hailey …” it might look like that, but if you watch it (again and) without prejudice, you can see that Justin is rapping, telling him something, even Hailey is smiling. Although in a second it is seen that Hailey was saying something to him and he then responds. Who knows?

There are people who talk like that, waving their arms and getting all excited when they speak … it could be the case, right? See the video and tell me what you think? Is he yelling at Hailey or is he telling her something like Eminem?

