Justin Bieber used Selena Gomez as his alibi to prove that the sexual abuse allegations are false.

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber became a trend on the internet, as he was accused by two girls of having been sexually assaulted by the ‘Yummy’ singer, between 2014 and 2015.

It may interest you: This is how Ansel Elgort reacted to the sexual abuse accusations

The complaint was made through Twitter, and a young woman named Danielle was the first complainant, who assured that the assault occurred in March 2014, at a Scooter Braun event.

« If Justin gets to see this, you know who I am. I know you will remember. I hope your life is hell after this and that you drown in guilt. On March 9, 2014 I was sexually abused by Justin Bieber. She was with her ex-girlfriend at a concert in Houston, Texas. Me and two friends learned that Scooter – Justin ‘s manager – had an event at Banger’s Sausage House that night in Austin, Texas. Cody Simpson, Tory Kelly, The Wanted and more went to the event. Later Justin Bieber surprised the audience of about 100 people and sang a couple of songs. My friends and I were enjoying the night until a man approached us and said if we wanted to wait to meet Justin when the show ended. Obviously we said yes. My friends and I thought it was weird at first as we promised, we stayed until the end because we were fans. Justin approached us, took a couple of photos and spoke for about 20 minutes. Justin and another man who looked like his friend invited us to the Four Seasons Hotel (…). Upon arrival, Justin’s friend took my two friends and he took me to another room. Justin made me promise not to tell anyone or I would have a serious legal problem. He asked for my phone and put it on charge. I asked her where Selena was to get a conversation out of her and she told me not to worry about it, that she was going to come later. I kept asking him questions but he came up to kiss me. He was in shock with what he did. Our little kisses were rising in pitch. After 10 minutes sitting he laid me down and got on top of me, he started kissing my neck, going down to my stomach. He unbuttoned my jeans, took them off, and started to touch my underwear with his fingers. I told her that it was happening and that we had to stop because I wanted to find my friends, and I also felt guilty for Selena. That’s where he said to me, ‘Relax, everyone’s fine.’ He took off my underwear, his pants and underwear, grabbed the sheets and laid them on us. Her body was on top of me, skin to skin. At the end of last year I finally decided to speak. I told my closest friends and immediate family. It was difficult but I finally managed to tell my story. If you were ever the victim of sexual abuse, I believe you. You and your story matter. «

Yesterday a Twitter user named Danielle stated in a statement that she was allegedly sexually abused by Justin Bieber in 2014 pic.twitter.com/jjlk6TP7dJ – Antonio García (@antoniogrciag) June 22, 2020

It was when a girl named Kadi claimed that she believed in Danielle’s story, claiming that she had also been a victim of Justin, and shared her story.

Kadi claims that the sexual abuse occurred in March 2015, when she and some friends were waiting for Justin outside a New York hotel to ask for an autograph. One of Justin’s friends came out and told him that the singer found her attractive and invited her to meet him in his hotel room.

“I felt him close and he took my hand and pulled me towards him. I was lying on the couch so I fell onto his chest. I was going to stop when he kissed me and touched my butt, he also asked me if I had implants. I stopped to go to the bathroom but he followed me, closed the door … He began to kiss me, touch my body and caress me. I asked him to stop and that he was not going to have sex with anyone before marriage… Bieber then started pushing me onto the bed, restraining me against the bed, pulling my pants down and penetrating me. I pushed him and kicked him in the crotch and ran outside. «

Kadi says that after the incident, he had several suicide attempts, so he has had to attend therapy.

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s – Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

Justin Bieber responds to allegations of sexual abuse

After these strong sexual abuse allegations against him went viral, Justin Bieber decided to break the silence, the singer said the allegations are false and revealed evidence of his innocence involving his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

« I don’t normally deal with things as I’ve dealt with random accusations throughout my career, but after speaking to my wife and my team, I decided to speak on a topic tonight. Every claim of sexual abuse must be taken very seriously and that is why my response was needed. However, this story is truly impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action. Rumors are rumors, but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak immediately, but out of respect for so many victims who deal with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure to gather the facts before making any statements: “: Justin revealed on Twitter.

Photo: Twitter / @ justinbieber

Later, Justin began sharing evidence of his innocence:

“In the last 24 hours, a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved in sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas, at the Four Seasons Hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth in this story. In fact, as I will soon show, I was never present in that place. «

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“As his story told, I surprised a crowd in Austin at Sxsw, where I appeared on stage with my assistant on the secondary stage and sang some songs. What this person did not know is that I attended that show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez. This 2014 article talks about Selena being there with me. «

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

« These photos clearly show me onstage with my assistant onstage and the other with the two of us on the streets of Austin on March 9, 2014. »

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“The other reason this story could say I was staying at the Four Seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10 and not 9 says they saw me there. This is that tweet. However, I never stayed at the Four Seasons on 9 or 10. This person posted another tweet earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the next night, not the hotel. ” « Here’s an article that shows that we didn’t get to Austin that night from the Selena show in Houston until late at night. »

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“The photos I showed of myself and Selena on March 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the place to our Airbnb and never went to the Four Seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crash with our friends. «

The Pics I showed of me and Selena March 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“On March 10, Selena went to work and I stayed at the Westin, since the receipts clearly showed with my friends Nick and John before I left town. Again not in all four seasons. We reserved it for a couple of days for the defjam show, but on the 11th I left to go home. ”

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

What do you think of the evidence Justin has shared to prove his innocence?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico