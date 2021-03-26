Justin Bieber Visited California Prison To Talk About His Faith – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Leave a CommentJustin Bieber Visited California Prison To Talk About His Faith – Chihuahua News – IntrelíneasEntertainment

Justin Bieber visited the California State Prison, located in Los Angeles County to ‘act in faith’ in the company of his pastor Tuesday afternoon.

“The director of the institution approved a very brief visit from Mr. Bieber and his pastor to support faith-based programs at California State Prison, Los Angeles County,” said a representative from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. California (CDCR) in a statement to Fox News.

The department added that the authorities made sure to follow all the precautions for Covid-19 before, during and after the visit, in order to keep the health of visitors and inmates of the institution safe.

The exact activity of the 27-year-old singer while he was in the institution is unknown. Last summer, Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were baptized.

By: Millennium