Justin Bieber sues girls who accused him of assault | Reform

Canadian singer Justin Bieber did not hesitate to go to his defense before the terrible accusations that two girls had made on the Twitter social network in recent days, because they had accused him of having assaulted them s3xualm3nte.

Justin Bieber decided file a lawsuit, something he had already commented on the day he showed proof of his innocence, and now the amount to be paid has been revealed.

The demand has been for $ 20 million dollars in damages against two Twitter users who alleged in posts on the social network that the singer had sexually assaulted them, a fact that he has denied, according to Variety reports.

In the lawsuit, which was filed yesterday, Thursday, June 25, before the California state court in Los Angeles County, two women were named as defendants. Jane Does, and identified with their Twitter accounts: @ItsnotKadi and @danielleglvn, and with their names on the networks: Kadi and Danielle.

The accusations of Twitter users about Bieber are factually impossible and refuted both by indisputable documentary evidence and by the admissions of individuals, according to legal documents.

Like it was suggested that both Twitter accounts were possibly in charge of the same person or that a coordinated attack was launched.

It is very clear that these two people are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear that pervades the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America. «

In recent weeks, various social networks began to circulate artist names they had been involved in some aggression towards some woman, however not all of them have been proven.

So it is an open season for anyone to make any claim, no matter how vile, baseless and demonstrably false this is, about anyone without consequences, « the complaint read.

As expected, Justin did not hesitate come to his defense in the face of these terrible accusations, which are undoubtedly quite serious.

However, Bieber will not sit idly by as the defendants try to attract attention and fame for themselves by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in heinous criminal conduct by attacking the defendants. «

The woman who called herself Danielle pointed out that the interpreter assaulted her s3xualm3nte in the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, although in his lawsuit the famous established that he did not stay in that hotel on the indicated date, and that there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute this fact.

Bieber addressed the accusation in a Twitter thread on June 21, in which he explained that there was no truth in the accusations, and provided emails, receipts and other elements to verify that he spent the night of the alleged assault on an Airbnb and in a Westin hotel the following night, and that that same day he went with his ex-girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, to the South by South West festival, a fact verified with Photographs.

The other user, Kadi, referred to Danielle’s statements saying that she was also the victim of aggression on May 5, 2015, at around 2:30 a.m., she had been invited to the room Bieber’s at the Langham Hotel in New York, a space where she was allegedly assaulted.

Bieber noted in his lawsuit that that day in May went to a party after the Met Gala, in which there were dozens of witnesses who saw him, for which he accused Kadi of seeking fame and even cited a 2018 publication in which the alleged woman indicated that she wanted to star in a Netflix series.

