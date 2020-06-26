Los Angeles, USA

Canadian artist Justin Bieber filed a libel suit Thursday against two Twitter profiles who accused him this weekend of committing sexual assault, repeatedly denied by him.

According to the specialized celebrity media TMZ – cited by numerous newspapers – the singer would ask for a total of $ 20 million for a « malicious » accusation before which he has « indisputable documentary evidence » that shows that they are « scandalous and fabricated lies ».

« Bieber will not sit idly by as the defendants attempt to attract attention by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in heinous criminal conduct, » the complaint states.

Bieber, 26, He already denied on Twitter the accusation launched from an account on that social network that later disappeared and in which a woman supposedly named Danielle said that she met the Canadian singer in the Texas city of Austin (USA) during a musical performance.

According to Danielle’s account, Bieber invited her along with several friends to the Four Season hotel on March 9, 2014. There, according to what the accuser wrote, Bieber sexually assaulted her.

Later, on another Twitter account, a person named Kadi accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her at a New York hotel in May 2015.

Although he has not responded to the second accusation, on Sunday the artist refuted with documents what Danielle narrated.

« Normally I don’t respond to this because I have faced random allegations throughout my career, but after discussing it with my wife and team I have decided to speak on a topic tonight, » he said initially.

Bieber He added that « rumors are rumors », but sexual abuse is something that is not taken « lightly » and that « out of respect for so many victims who have to deal with these problems on a daily basis, » he wanted to make sure that I gathered all the data « before making a statement. »

In a series of tweets, she posted photos, newspaper articles, and even hotel bills to try to prove that what Danielle narrated is « materially impossible. »

Bieber said, for example, that on March 9 he did not stay at the Four Seasons in Austin as Danielle’s account alleged but on an AirBnb with actress Selena Gomez, then his girlfriend.

And on March 10, he stayed at the Westin Hotel in Austin, and showed the receipt of his stay at that establishment.