Justin Bieber smokes a hand-rolled cigar on public roads

Justin Bieber continues to succeed in the music industry; However, regarding his image, he has not had the same acceptance lately.

If we were to compare Justin Bieber to some famous figure who might understand what he’s going through, it would be Shia LaBeouf; both talented, explosive and authentic, seeking to make their views known.

As much as Justin shows time and again that his thing is to dedicate himself to music and unleash his creativity through art and expression in different media, his followers have not stopped making him see that they do not like his current look.

Just in April, Justin returned to a look he had subtly tried in 2016: dreadlocks. Although he has since received complaints that he is committing cultural appropriation, he seems completely oblivious to the criticism.

Now it is not enough for her to wear her dreadlocks collected in different hairstyles: both in mohawks, as pigtails and even buns she has been seen; but now he has also taken the liberty of smoking hand-rolled cigars on the street while chatting with one of his bodyguards at a Starbucks in West Hollywood.

This is not the first time that Bieber has been subjected to public scrutiny for looking or acting according to the customs of other cultures, since a year ago he declared that his look and style were influenced by black culture.

Although at the time, these statements did not play in his favor, he has continued to fight to defend his ideals. From that first signal of cultural appropriation, he assured that he would use his music as a platform in which he would create awareness about racial injustice and systemic oppression.

This desire may not be visible to the naked eye when you see it cruising in his Rolls-RoyceBut maybe Justin really wants to teach a lesson in the way people mark and impose differences by something that is judged with the senses, when perhaps we should pay more attention to the interaction between people.