Justin Bieber sings ‘Lonely’ to a group of prisoners in jail

The 27-year-old singer visited a state prison in Los Angeles County, California, in order to support religious programs in prisons. Last month Justin was caught arriving in his luxury bus to this prison, but we did not know that he had performed a mini concert for this group of inmates, until this video was leaked.

Bieber sang 4 songs, including ‘Lonely’, a tune that surely connected deeply with the prisoners. Nearby sources claim that the singer’s mini acoustic presentation was emotional, empathetic and had him on the verge of tears.

The musical act was followed by a sermon by Justin Bieber’s pastor and even after that, Justin also took time to spend some time outside in the courtyard with the inmates, sitting in a circle and listening to the speakers, all as part of their mission to spread the Gospel.