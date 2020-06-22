Justin Bieber shows proof of his innocence after harassment allegations | AP

Yesterday the Canadian singer Justin Bieber lived one of the worst scandals in his career, it was accused by two girls if it had been abused by him on his musical tours between 2014 and 2015, but now Justin did not hesitate and came to his defense.

Such complaint was through the social network of Twitter, being a girl named Danielle the first to tell her story, ensuring that the s3xual assault It had happened in March 2014 at a Scoun Braun event.

I hope your life is hell after this and that you drown in guilt. On March 9, 2014 I was s3xualm3nt3 abused by Justin Bieber. She was with her ex-girlfriend at a concert in Houston, Texas, « she began writing.

I open the thread of the sexual abuse accusations towards Justin Bieber and why the name of Selena Gomez is involved in this pic.twitter.com/YwLY8e6T4Z – Antonio García (@antoniogrciag)

June 22, 2020

In revenge mode, the girl began to write the tragic story wishing only bad things to the singer for what he had done to her back then.

My friends and I were enjoying the night until a man approached us and said if we wanted to wait to meet Justin when the show ended. Obviously we said yes, « he continued.

Apparently everything was going well but things were looking foreign and Justin as stated began to overstep with the girl.

Our little kisses were rising in pitch. After 10 minutes sitting he laid me down and got on top of me, he started kissing my neck, going down to my stomach. He unzipped my jeans, took them off, and started tapping my underwear with his fingers. «

Later a girl named Kadi assured that he believed what Danielle had, stating that she had also been victim of him and did not hesitate to tell his story.

Kadi says the abuse happened in March 2015, when she and some friends were waiting for Justin outside a New York hotel to Ask for an autograph and one of Justin’s friends came out and told him that the singer found her attractive and invited to meet him in your hotel room.

I felt him close and he took my hand and pulled me towards him. I was lying on the couch so I fell onto his chest. I was going to stop when he kissed me and touched my back, he also asked me if I had implants. I stopped to go to the bathroom but he followed me, closed the door, « he said.

Kadi noted that after the terrible incident, he had several attempts to suicide, and even had to attend therapy.

After strong statements against Bieber and went viral, the singer decided to break the silence and assured that the accusations are false, just as he revealed evidence of his innocence where he involves his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

As his story told, I surprised a crowd in Austin at Sxsw, where I appeared on stage with my assistant on the secondary stage and sang some songs. What this person did not know is that I attended that show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez. This 2014 article talks about Selena being there with me. «

For him the issues of s3xual3s abuse is not something to be taken lightly, so wanted to gather the facts and tell the part of your story.

Shared Photos of those days in which the girls claimed that such a tragic event had happened.

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

June 22, 2020

I never stayed at the Four Seasons on the 9th or 10th. This person posted another tweet earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the next night, not the hotel. Here’s an article that shows we didn’t get to Austin that night from the Selena show in Houston until late at night, « he noted.

Apparently not even the hotel the girls were talking about was where the singer was staying, just like at all times was together his now ex-girlfriend Selena.

Despite the evidence that Justin showed, it is worth mentioning that thousands of people are still against him, but just as he revealed, will take legal action together with the Twitter company to deny both girls.

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

June 22, 2020