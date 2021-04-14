Justin Bieber reveals the severity of his drug problem

Justin Bieber presents “Justice” his new production 2:03

(CNN) – Justin Bieber has opened up about his transformation from wild boy to reformed man.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 27-year-old singer spoke freely, revealing the extent of his drug problem and the evolution of his relationships with his wife Hailey Baldwin and Christianity.

“I have a wife whom I adore, with whom I feel comforted. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful. And I have this torrent of love that I want to be able to share with people, “Bieber told reporter Zach Baron.

The Canadian superstar developed a reputation for bad behavior and serious drug addiction in years past, to the point where security guards would enter his room at night and take his pulse to make sure he was still alive, he said. Bieber to GQ.

“It was like I had all this success and I was still like: I’m still sad, and it still hurts. And I still have these unsolved problems. And I thought all the success was going to make everything okay. So for me, the drugs were an anesthetic to keep going, ”he said.

Bieber’s first single, “One Time,” went platinum in 2009, when he was just 15 years old. He became a world star for the next several years, before his demeanor became increasingly erratic, with a series of run-ins with the law.

In November 2018, Bieber announced that he had married Hailey Baldwin.

Then, in March 2019, she said she was moving away from music to focus on her mental health.

He discusses these struggles, as well as his June 2020 revelation that he was suffering from Lyme disease, in the GQ interview.

“To be honest, I am much healthier, and a lot happened to me. I had mononucleosis, and I have Lyme disease, “Bieber said.

“But I was also navigating a lot emotionally, which had a lot to do with it. And we like to blame many things on others. Sometimes […] Many times they are their own things.

Bieber said their marriage has become a major positive force after a rocky start.

“The first year of marriage was really tough,” she said, “because there was so much going back to the trauma stuff.”

Baldwin previously said that the couple were “incredibly young” when they married. She was 21 and Bieber 24 at the time.

His faith is another reason Bieber seems to be in a better place these days.

God “is grace,” he said. Every time we screw up, He lifts us up. This is how I see it. And this is like: ‘I made a mistake. I’m not going to stop at it. I’m not going to be ashamed. But it actually makes me want to improve. ‘

Bieber released his sixth album, “Justice,” in March.