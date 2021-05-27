Justin Bieber returns to the Juno Awards after a decade of absence – El Sol de México

Canadian singer Justin Bieber will perform at the Juno Awards for the first time in more than a decade, as announced on Wednesday by the organization of the gala, which is the Canadian equivalent of the American record industry’s Grammy Awards.

Bieber first performed at the Junos in 2010 when he performed a new version of his classic “Baby” alongside Toronto singer Drake.

Bieber is nominated for 5 of this year’s awards for his album “Changes”: Single of the Year, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and the Audience Award.

The Juno Awards will be announced this year on June 6.

Released in 2020, “Changes” is Bieber’s first full album since 2016’s “Purpose” and marks the artist’s turn toward “rhythm and blues,” R&B.

“Changes” was nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album award, but Bieber complained about not being included in the R&B category.

In a letter sent to the Grammy organizers, Bieber said he was “flattered” that his “art” was recognized, but also stressed that he is “very meticulous” and “intentional” with his music and set out to make an R&B album. which is what in his opinion is “Changes”.

“It is not being recognized as an R&B album, which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wanted to do a project that encompasses that sound,” added Bieber.

Bieber has had a complicated relationship with the Juno Awards. Despite being one of the most international Canadian artists of the last decade, the singer – born in London in 1994 – has only won 7 Junos during his career after being nominated 47 times.

In 2011 he got his first Juno, Pop Album of the Year, for “My World 2.0”. In 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 he won the Audience Award. In 2016 he repeated the Pop Album of the Year for “Purpose”.

But, that year the singer did not attend the awards ceremony. The award was picked up by the Canadian women’s national curling team to booing from the crowd.

Biden was also booed in 2014 when he failed to show up to collect the award that was presented to him that year.