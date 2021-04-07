Justin Bieber releases ‘Freedom’, an album with religious inspiration

Justin Bieber continues to surprise his followers, and it is that just two weeks after the release of his album entitled ‘Justice’, the singer published his new album with totally unpublished songs.

It is an EP (extended play) entitled ‘Freedom’, that says with six themes which he released through his social networks along with the cover and more details.

The pieces are about having faith and trust in God, as well as addressing how he is the only one who can judge us.

According to the critics, ‘Justice‘, which was released on March 19, is a love letter to his wife Hailey baldwin, while ‘Freedom’ is his way of professing love for his Christian religion.

It seems that the 27-year-old Canadian has left dark times behind to present himself as the bearer of a message of light, packaged in the form of friendly and radio songs.

This is the third album Justin has released in just one year, showing that, after having put all his energy into recovering, he is dedicated one hundred percent to music and that his effort is paying off.

Keep reading: Rapper DMX’s family is saying goodbye to him; your chances of recovery are very slim