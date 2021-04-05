Justin Bieber publishes his album “Freedom” by surprise

The completely new tracks run through a calm, black and urban sound, between hip hop, r & b and atmospheric pop, and are constituted in all cases except one by collaborations with artists such as BEAM, Brandon Love and Chandler Moor, Judah Smith, and Tori Kelly.

The titles of the songs are, in this order: “Freedom”, “All She Wrote”, “We’re In This Together”, “Where You Go I Follow”, “Where Do I Fit In” and “Afraid To Say “.

It was on March 19 when Bieber (London, Ontario, 1994) released “Justice”, the album that in turn saw the light only a year after the previous “Changes”, with which he obtained three nominations for the last Grammy. , including “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Pop Solo Performance”.