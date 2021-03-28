Justin Bieber proves he’s an attentive gentleman with his wife

After many of his projects were cut short last year, Justin Bieber is ready to continue making music.

As much as the health pandemic that the world has been facing for a year stopped some of Justin Bieber’s efforts to continue his career, the time has come to resume each of his plans.

The Canadian artist and his wife Hailey attended Justin’s new album launch party at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles.

The couple was accompanied by some of their friends, including Kendall Jenner, whom Justin has revealed is the friend of his wife that he likes best.

Hailey chose to wear a TRE by Natalie Ratabesi jacket in conjunction with a leather skirt from The Mannei which became a risky item overnight, as upon returning to her bus, Hailey felt that someone had taken pictures of her underneath. the garment.

Justin, who had helped his wife down to enjoy the party when he arrived at the scene, got out of the car and asked the photographers if this had happened. His attitude was relaxed, but serious and forceful.

All those present kept wearing their masks to comply with the sanitation protocols still necessary; Of course, her choices combined perfectly with her looks.

“Justice” is Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album, with which the singer aims to bring people closer and let them know that they are not alone. To do this, she has used her own experience, as she has struggled with depression and anxiety in the past.