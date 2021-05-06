Justin Bieber prays for Colombia although he does not know ‘exactly’ what is happening in the country

In recent days, many personalities from the world of entertainment have spoken out about the situation of social instability currently being experienced in Colombia to condemn the police violence that has so far cost the lives of 19 people and has left hundreds of injured in the framework of the demonstrations against a tax reform, which was withdrawn last Sunday.

Maluma, Shakira, J Balvin, Juanes, Residente or Karol G are just some of the music stars who have used social networks to criticize the actions of the forces of order or support protests against poverty and the increase in distance of unemployment. Perhaps the most surprising name on this list is Justin Bieber, who has used Instagram to ask for prayers for the country in his Stories.

Curiously, the young singer has not tried to hide the fact that he does not really know the details of what is happening in Colombia, but that has not prevented him from commenting on it in another publication already made on his profile to lament the “chaos” that is clear from the images and videos that he would have seen on television or on social networks.

“I’m not exactly sure the ins and outs of what’s going on, but I can clearly see that right now the case reigns in Colombia“, He has written to encourage his followers to keep Colombians in their prayers.