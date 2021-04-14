Justin Bieber praises the Lord during a date with Hailey

The “Holy” singer shows us that faith is part of his everyday life by having a spiritual moment in the middle of a date with Hailey.

Last Sunday we were able to see Justin Bieber wanting to enjoy a romantic sushi night with his wife Hailey in Los Angeles.

But in the middle of dinner the artist needed a moment for himself and decided to go out to smoke to relax a bit.

With both hands outstretched in the air, Justin walked back to the restaurant looking up at the sky like he was praising godWe do not know if grateful for everything he has or looking for strength to overcome his problems.

In recent years, we were able to see how Faith had more and more prominence in his life and continues relying totally on the Bible and the Lord to guide your steps and find calm within your tumultuous life.

The next day, the 27-year-old artist shared on his Instagram a new message of strength and love with all his fans, which surely serves as a guide for himself.

Bieber and Hailey are among the most famous members of the evangelical Christian organization Churchome Directed by Judah and Chelsea Smith, it was also Judah who officiated their marriage in 2019.

They were also active members of the Hillsong megachurch, until it became the subject of scandal after firing Pastor Carl Lentz for “moral flaws” and his admitted infidelity.

Although the “Love Yourself” interpreter denied rumors that he was studying to become a pastor, currently supports faith- and spiritual-based relief programs whenever you can.