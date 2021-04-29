Justin Bieber praises his wife Hailey



Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The couple formed by Justin Bieber Y Hailey bieber He has not stopped staging, especially since his two weddings and mainly on social networks, the absolute complicity that exists between them and the adoration they profess for each other.

However, and for those who wish to argue that the virtual sphere is not always representative of the reality that is lived behind closed doors, now one of the model’s closest collaborators has wanted to make it clear that this public expression of affection and admiration it also manifests itself in all its splendor in the most intimate sphere of the two lovers.

So much so, that Hailey’s trusted stylist, Maeve reilly, has revealed that the Canadian singer raves about his wife when she presents her latest clothing and makeup proposals. In this sense, Justin demonstrates daily, and with great enthusiasm, that he is the main admirer of the style and fashion sense of the celebrity, who also usually takes responsibility almost alone for his striking and flattering ‘looks’.

“Working with Hailey is great, everything is based on our most spontaneous feelings and the humor of each day. His style also depends a lot on what he has to do that day, but in any case to Justin he always drools with her“, Reilly explained in conversation with E! News.