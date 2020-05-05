“data-reactid =” 23 “> Singer Justin Bieber has returned to be honest, within the framework of the documentary series that he stars for the video portal ‘YouTube’, about the problems of” jealousy “and the” insecurities “that marked Much of his sentimental career and, also, the first phase of his relationship with the model Hailey Baldwin -now Bieber-, with whom he finally married almost two years ago to start an exciting project of life in common.

In this sense, the music star had to work hard to resolve these issues and thus avoid interfering in his daily coexistence with his now wife, in addition to learning to" forgive "and also to forgive yourself to be able to make a clean slate and start a new stage in your life free of prejudice and trauma from the past.

" I had to work on a lot of things, things related to the need to forgive. Things linked to jealousy, insecurities that I didn't even know I had until I decided to spend the rest of my days with you, "confesses the Canadian to the mannequin in an intimate conversation recorded by the cameras of space.

" We have had to work hard on our relationship and I think that effort has paid off. We are connected in a much deeper and closer way, the bond we share is very solid, "responds Alec Baldwin's niece, who in a previous episode came to recognize that the end of the first phase of their courtship in 2016 was what "better" that could have happened ..

“When I think about it and with the perspective that the passage of time gives you, I think it was the best thing that could have happened to us. We take our time away from each other, we focus on our own things, and when we get back together. .. I felt I knew exactly what I wanted, “Hailey explained in another moment of confidences.