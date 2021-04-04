Justin Bieber goes for vibrant fuchsia pink for his outfit

Justin Bieber’s closet knows no limits, the interpreter loves to experiment with different colors in his clothes.

Justin Bieber has been quite pleased with the reception his album Justice has had within weeks of its release.

Between the sales he has achieved and the happiness that comes from having the company of his wife Hailey, the Biebers are constantly looking for reasons to celebrate with romantic dinners.

A few days ago they were seen together at San Vicente Bungalows located in West Hollywood, California. While Hailey wore a wool blazer signed by Jil Sander worth more than $ 2,400, Justin was more relaxed.

The singer has developed a style in which he combines comfortable and sporty garments with some other designer ones, either in sober colors or quite bright without distinction.

In this case, she selected a fuchsia bermuda shorts from her own clothing brand, drew house, that went perfectly with her overcoat.

The accessories with which she complemented her outfit were a black beanie hat, which she also covered with the hood of her brown sweatshirt. Finally, for his footwear he chose white sneakers from Nike.

Whether he has proposed it to him or not, today Justin is a fashion reference and it is enough to see young people who share his taste for the clothes he wears to prove it.