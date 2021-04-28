Justin Bieber gifted Victoria Beckham with purple Crocs

Justin Bieber gifted Victoria Beckham purple Crocs LOL! Bieber sent purple Crocs as a gift to La Posh Victoria Beckham who was hysterical with laughter at the gift for her to wear after quarantine. Oh dear …

In the report it says that she was laughing, but the only reaction I see in my head is wtf… Then I thought, wouldn’t it be a gift for the little girl? Ok, I know Victoria is very sweet, but still …

While the 47-year-old fashion designer is well known for her love of stilettos, Justin always fell from the bush, was not aware of that detail and sent him the shoes. These Crocs are a collaboration with Justin Bieber’s clothing line, Drew house.

According to the report, Posh Beckham couldn’t help laughing as she zoomed in on the doll-decorated shoes on her Instagram Stories. However, she thanked Justin for the gift, admitting that she has never worn a pair of Crocs.

“They made me laugh. The detail is what counts. Thank you very much, I’m not sure what to say about this but thank you. “

Victoria insisted that the gift “was very sweet” as she asked her nearly 29 million followers if they thought she would use them, according to the report, 43% voted yes. WTF? This and Hailey in heels and stockings. Triggered! LOL!

This limited edition Crocs collaborating with drew house sold out in 90 minutes when it came out in October. The page collapsed on demand. And although in 2016, Victoria Beckham said that she gave up heels and preferred more comfortable shoes, it only took a few days to return to her beloved stilletos.

This gift to Victoria Beckham comes after the designer celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this month, which she celebrated in style with husband David Beckham. No heels but with style, ok? LOL!

So, Justin Bieber gave Victoria Beckham purple Crocs. Should I use them?

Oh by the way, The Sun also reports that Victoria and David Beckham quit the USA and return to the UK to their £ 6 million home with their children. HOME!

