Justin Bieber has denied allegations of sexual abuse that claim he assaulted a woman in 2014, presenting a series of evidence in the form of receipts, emails and press reports to support his position.

The Canadian musician became a trend this weekend when a woman reported through an anonymous Twitter account that she had been assaulted by Bieber. According to his account, it would have happened on March 9, 2014 at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin (Texas).

« I don’t normally approach these things, as I’ve dealt with random accusations throughout my career, but after speaking to my wife and my team, I decided to speak on a topic tonight, » the artist wrote on Twitter.

Adding: « Rumors are rumors, but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak up right away, but out of respect for so many victims who deal with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure I put the facts together before doing any commentary ».

« There is nothing certain in this story, » said Bieber bluntly, adding emails, receipts and articles that show he stayed at an Airbnb the night of the alleged assault and at a Westin hotel the following night. The singer says he stayed with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and his friends at the time.

To end his series of messages, Bieber has said that it is impossible that the alleged assault took place, but that all events of this type must be taken seriously. He added that he will take legal action in this regard.